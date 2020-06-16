Ellicott Development Planning Demo and New Build on Elmwood

Facebook lit up over the weekend when word got out at that Ellicott Development was seeking to demolish a multi-family building at 878 Elmwood Avenue. The development firm bought the property last Sepetmeber for $425,000. The building is adjacent to a vacant lot at 880 Elmwood where it had sought to construct a 16-car parking lot but was denied by the City.

According to Business First, Ellicott Development is indeed seeking to demolish the building but is planning an infill building for the property. The company is working with Michael Anderson’s Abstract Architecture on the plans for a new three-story, 14-unit apartment building on the site. The project carries a t$3.5 million price tag.

From Business First:

“This is not tearing something down and not replacing it,” said Tom Fox, Ellicott director of development. “This is about creating an infill, residential project that is respectful of the Elmwood Village. What we are planning will absolutely recognize the characteristics of the Elmwood Village.”

According to Councilmember Joel Feroleto, demolition would only be permitted if the company obtains site plan approval for the new building from the Planning Board. If compliant with the Green Code, the new building would be built to the sidewalk, unlike neighboring properties.

This would be Ellicott Development’s third Elmwood Avenue new build. The company completed a four-story building at nearby 905 Elmwood Avenue in 2017. That project included commercial space at 21 apartments. Partnering with Sinatra & Company Real Estate, they are currently working on a five-story building at Elmwood and Bryant that will include retail and office space along with 23 apartments.