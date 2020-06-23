Done Deal: Gold Wynn Buys Main Street Apartment Building

Gold Wynn has purchased another residential building. Gold Wynn Mercer Commons paid $1.9 million for the apartment building at 2813 Main Street at the corner of E. Depew Avenue. The four-story building contains 27 apartments and off-street parking for 22 vehicles. Mercer Commons LLC was the seller.

The Mercer Commons building is across the street from the Glendale Apartment Building that Blue Dawn Properties purchased last September. Blue Dawn Properties is a partnership between Josh Wynn, Mark Beider and Jennifer Daechsel. Josh Wynn is the son of Les Wynn, one of three partners that oversee Gold Wynn Residential.

Gold Wynn owns a number of properties in the city, including the former Buffalo Athletic Club building at 69 Delaware Avenue, a residential building at 1165 Delaware Avenue, and purchased Kissling Interests LLC’s 18 local properties, with 841 apartments and 85,000 square feet of commercial space. Earlier this year the company purchased 11 Summer Street and announced plans to possibly replace it with a mixed-use building.