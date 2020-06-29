Done Deal: 78 Tracy Street Sold

Rand & Jones Enterprises’ West Village buying spree continues. The company purchased the nine-unit apartment building at 78 Tracy Street on Friday for $800,000. AMB Real Estate Holdings LLC was the seller.

Adam Backus’ AMB Real Estate Holdings LLC purchased the property in November 2013 for $100,000 and purchased half of an adjacent vacant lot in December 2013 for $22,000 where five off-street parking spaces were constructed. Neighbors had semi-affectionately called the building “The Barn” that had been vacant for years.

Rand & Jones Enterprises is a full-service general construction firm and building materials supplier headquartered at 18 Tracy Street. Founded by Joan Yang in 1985, the company has purchased a number of properties immediately surrounding its offices and renovated them as rentals, many of them within the West Village Historic Preservation District.