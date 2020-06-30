Cuomo Establishes New Fireworks Detail in NYS

Governor Cuomo has announced that he is establishing a new temporary Fireworks Enforcement Detail by State Police, in response to the pervasive and problematic fireworks that are being ignited in neighborhoods throughout New York. The crux of this strategy is to cut down on the fireworks that are being purchased in Pennsylvania, by NYS residents, and illegally transported across state lines. Cuomo has acknowledged the widespread scourge of relentless “booms” that has driven people and animals to the brink.

Cuomo says that the new detail will be in place by July 3, which hopefully means that we can look forward to some sort of normalcy in the future, although this year’s street-level Fourth celebrations will most likely be escalated and completely haywire. And we must assume that the fireworks that have already been purchased will last long after the Fourth.

As part of the new detail, it would also be pertinent to enact a measure that would disallow advertisers from broadcasting Pennsylvania “fireworks for sale” in New York State via online marketing, billboards, etc.

It will be interesting to see what sort of preventative tactics the detail will be put in place to curb the racket that has everyone on edge.