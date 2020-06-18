Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Construction Watch: Longshed Building

0 Comments

The Longshed Building at Canalside is fully-framed. The structure is being constructed on the south side of the Commercial Slip opposite the Naval Museum. The 4,000 square foot longshed will house the construction of a replica of DeWitt Clinton’s 73′ packet boat – the boat that traversed the Erie Canal to take part in the Wedding of the Waters ceremony. HHL Architects designed the building.

The project is spearheaded by the Buffalo Maritime Center (BMC) and Erie Canal Harbor Development Corporation, and has received funding from New York State, private donors and BMC supporters David and Joan Rogers and Assemblymember Sean Ryan.

Once the longshed is finished, the building of the replica packet boat will commence. At that time, the building of the vessel will become a public attraction unto itself.

After the packet boat is complete, it will be berthed in the Commercial Slip where it will become an interactive museum of sorts, open to the public for an array of events and activities.

Tagged with:

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by Buffalo Rising

Buffalo Rising

Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.

View All Articles by Buffalo Rising
Hide Comments
Show Comments