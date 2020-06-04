Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Construction Watch: Jefferson Avenue Apartments

0 Comments

Tenants have begun moving into People, Inc. and Sinatra & Company Real Estate’s affordable and supportive housing development at 1140 and 1162 Jefferson Avenue. The $31 million Jefferson Avenue Apartments includes 89 affordable residences in two buildings with 16 units set aside for individuals with intellectual or developmental disabilities. The ground floor of both buildings contain a total of 16,500 square feet of commercial space.

Amenities include community rooms with kitchens and laundry rooms in both buildings, balconies for all apartments, a playground, and outdoor green space. The Arts Commission of Buffalo will provide art installations at the development.

CSS Construction is serving as the general contractor for the project that was designed by Long Associates Architects.

Tagged with:

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by Buffalo Rising

Buffalo Rising

Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.

View All Articles by Buffalo Rising
Hide Comments
Show Comments