Construction Watch: Jefferson Avenue Apartments

Tenants have begun moving into People, Inc. and Sinatra & Company Real Estate’s affordable and supportive housing development at 1140 and 1162 Jefferson Avenue. The $31 million Jefferson Avenue Apartments includes 89 affordable residences in two buildings with 16 units set aside for individuals with intellectual or developmental disabilities. The ground floor of both buildings contain a total of 16,500 square feet of commercial space.

Amenities include community rooms with kitchens and laundry rooms in both buildings, balconies for all apartments, a playground, and outdoor green space. The Arts Commission of Buffalo will provide art installations at the development.

CSS Construction is serving as the general contractor for the project that was designed by Long Associates Architects.