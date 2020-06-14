Construction Watch: Exchange Street Station

The new train station on Exchange Street is starting to get bricked. The former station has been torn down and the new facility is being constructed in its place. A temporary structure is serving as a station until the new $27.7 million building opens in September.



Seating capacity at the facility will increase from 20 to 40 persons, while the image of a Buffalo will also be featured at the center of the station’s Terrazzo floor. The existing station’s low-level platform will be replaced by a new train-level platform for easier boarding. Approximately 38,000 passengers use the stop annually.

A planned second phase of the project will expand the station further to accommodate intercity bus service and additional train routes, creating an intermodal transit center.