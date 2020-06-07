Construction Watch: Elmwood Crossing

The first phase of Elmwood Crossing is filling a formerly vacant lot at the northeast corner of Elmwood and Bryant Street. Ellicott Development and Sinatra & Company Real Estate are constructing the five-story mixed-use structure.

The building will include ground floor retail space, office space on the second floor, and 23 apartments on the upper levels. Five Star Bank plans to open a branch on the first floor.

There will be approximately 47 parking spaces available in a surface parking lot directly to the east of the site. Work is expected to be completed early next year.