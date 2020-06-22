Demo Sought for Old Buffalo City Mission

The Buffalo City Mission is seeking permits to demolish its old facility at E. Tupper and Oak streets. The Mission has started to move into its new $15 million Community Center constructed north of the old building.

From the demolition application:

The existing Buffalo City Mission facility at 90 East Tupper St. was designed by local Buffalo architect Robert Dunlop Harris in 1983 and opened in 1984. The structure was designed based upon best homeless management practices of the time and is most similar to penitentiary style architecture with large dormitory spaces and ganged showers. Since its completion the building has undergone several alterations including expansions to the north for additional housing and administration space as well as numerous interior re-configurations while attempting to best serve their clients.

During the three decades since its completion the scope of services, expectations of care, and methodologies for homeless assistance have dramatically advanced leaving the current facility dated and the Society incapable of completing their mission.

The new 75,000 sq.ft., four-story facility will help prevent men, women, and children from becoming homeless and provide more complete care to individuals who already experience homelessness. The building is part of the City Mission’s commitment to providing services that help prevent and, eventually, eradicate homelessness in the community. Facility components include:

Community and Preventative Services – A 9,300 square foot community space – known as “The Center” – that will feature a state-of-the-art medical clinic, mental health services, partner agency service access, case management, food and clothing pantry, and meals served 365 days a year.

Emergency Shelter – Expanding beyond the City Mission’s current space, this area is designed to significantly improve guests’ health and safety.

Transitional Housing – Built on the City Mission’s DREAM Program – an initiative to prevent homelessness through individual empowerment – this area will include 52 independent units, a chapel, educational classrooms, and a computer lab – all designed to empower self-sufficiency for all guests.

Carmina Wood Morris designed the new building.