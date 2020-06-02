Construction Watch: Black Rock Freight House

The $10 million redevelopment of the historic Black Rock Freight House on Tonawanda Street is nearly finished. The project is being tackled by the Frizlen Group, Common Bond Real Estate, and BRD Construction.

The 800-foot-long narrow building dates back to 1906 and originally served as a New York Central rail station along the Beltline up until the 1960s. It features 35 one to three-bedroom apartments with some of the units featuring a mezzanine level.

Units will have private access from the rear of the building. A sampling of prices include a 710 sq.ft. one-bedroom for $950 up to $1,995 for a three-bedroom, two bath unit. Two-bedroom units are in the $1,375 to $1,600 range.

Windows have been installed in the former loading dock bays along Tonawanda Street. The dock bay windows are surrounded in details to simulate the look of the historic loading doors.

A 2,800 sq.ft. of commercial space and a patio will occupy the south end of the building.

As an added bonus, this stretch of Tonawanda Street is being milled and resurfaced.

