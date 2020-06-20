Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Construction Watch: 505 Ellicott Street

Uniland Development Company’s coworking space at 505 Ellicott Street, HANSA, appears on track for an expected August opening.

The HANSA business center will encompass 32,000 sq.ft. of the building and 3,000 sq.ft. of additional space is earmarked for a deli, coffee shop, or restaurant. Two apartments are also being constructed.

HANSA offers fully-furnished workspaces from traditional coworking space, private offices, suites, and meeting rooms, all with generous amenities.  In addition to high speed broadband, the center will also offer printing and copying, business phones, teleconference technology, bicycle storage, health and wellness options, business community programming, and catering from local restaurants. On-site staff will manage the center.

Changes to the building include a new façade, exterior lighting, skylights, windows, a focal-point staircase leading to a second story, and an outdoor patio.

Get Connected: HANSA, 716.256.2500

