Construction Watch: 474 Michigan Avenue

A Tim Hortons-anchored building at the northwest corner of Michigan Avenue and William Street is being built by Ellicott Development. It will contain retail space on the ground floor and three apartments on the second level.

The three apartments range in size from 1,250 sq.ft. to 1,900 sq.ft. with two or three bedrooms. Adelmann Palmisano Architects designed the building which takes design cues from the Little Harlem Hotel that used to occupy the site.

The half-acre property at 474 Michigan Avenue was purchased by Ellicott Development’s 9187 Group LLC in 2014 when it purchased adjacent 173 Elm Street. That building, the former Keiser & Boasberg Tobacco Warehouse, was renovated into a mix of commercial and residential space. The company purchased the adjacent building at 177 Elm Street last September but has not announced plans for that property.