Construction Watch: 1485 Niagara Street

The primary principals behind the successful Crescendo project at 1502 Niagara Street are finishing up a new project across the street. Angelo Natale, Bobby Corrao, Frank Parisi, and Ikram Massabini are converting the former Aldrich & Ray Manufacturing Co. building at 1425 Niagara into a mix of commercial and residential space. They purchased the property in 2017 for $599,000.

The first two floors will provide a little over 16,000 sq. ft. of commercial space split between Horvath Chiropractic in 3,750 sq.ft. and Massabini’s MVP Network Consulting with 12,500 sq.ft.  Fourteen market rate apartments are planned for the remainder of the building. The main living area for each apartment will be on the third floor with the bedrooms on the fourth floor.

The $5.9 million project included a full façade restoration, new roof, all custom windows, new entry doors, a new elevator and a full site cleanup with a new parking lot and sidewalks. Carmina Wood Morris is project architect.

