Connecting the Pieces on Jefferson Avenue

The heart of the Jefferson Avenue business corridor has seen a half dozen projects proposed or completed in the past few years. The City of Buffalo has made revitalization of the Jefferson commercial district a priority under The Buffalo Billion II East Side Corridor Economic Development Fund strategy.

Here’s a look at some recent projects:

A. Belmont Housing Resources of WNY completed a $7.8 million renovation/reconstruction of a warehouse at 1490 Jefferson Avenue in 2016. The former 66,000 square foot warehouse contains 30 apartment units, a community center and two commercial spaces.

B. 1300 Jefferson was renovated into a business incubator and retail center. It is anchored by an M&T Bank branch that was remodeled last year.

C. Northwest Bank’s opened a full-service bank branch at 1228-42 Jefferson Avenue last year. The Warren, Pennsylvania-based bank’s facility encompasses 3,000 sq.ft. with a two-lane detached drive-thru structure and parking for 15 cars.

D. Nick Sinatra and David Pawlik are planning a three-story, 35,000 sq.ft. building to be located at 1200 Jefferson. Say Yes Buffalo has pre-leased 12,300 sq.ft. of space in the building.

E & F. People, Inc. and Sinatra & Company Real Estate recently completed an affordable and supportive housing development at 1140 and 1162 Jefferson Avenue. The $31 million Jefferson Avenue Apartments includes 89 affordable residences in two buildings with 16 units set aside for individuals with intellectual or developmental disabilities. The ground floor of both buildings contain a total of 16,500 square feet of commercial space.

