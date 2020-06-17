Composting, bulk trash, tires, electronics, pesticides, paint… here’s the drill.

In recent years, the City has made an effort to become more serious about composting (among other eco initiatives). But in order to create a more sustainable Buffalo, it’s up to all of us to participate.

When it comes to composting, we are all invited to chip in. But how? The idea of composting spent foods at home sounds like an interesting project, but many people aren’t able to do it for numerous reasons. That’s why the City is now offering residents a chance to drop off their food waste at various destinations, including the Broadway Market and Massachusetts Avenue Project Farmstand.

The waste is then converted to compost, which can then be used to fertilize the city’s parks! Mayor Byron W. Brown calls the annual effort Scrap It! – Buffalo’s Residential Food Scraps Recycling Program.

The creation of compost, a natural healthy fertilizer, can be useful for our community parks, gardens, and trees, instead of being sent to landfill.

“This is a safe, smart, and free way of disposing of food scraps that will be turned into valuable compost,” said Mayor Brown. “I thank residents for continuing to recycle more and encourage them to participate in this next phase of our 34andMore Buffalo Recycles program.”

From from June 21 through September 30, residents can drop off their food scraps at the following locations:

South Buffalo Farmers Market | Cazenovia Park @ Casino | Sundays 9 AM – 1 PM

Tops Friendly Markets | 1275 Jefferson Avenue | Mondays 4 PM – 6 PM

Broadway Market | 999 Broadway | Tuesdays 10 AM – 12 PM

Downtown Country Farmers Market | Main St. between Court and Church | Thursdays 10 AM – 12 PM

Massachusetts Avenue Project Farmstand | 387 Massachusetts Avenue | Thursdays 4 PM – 6 PM

North Buffalo Farmers Market | Parkside Lutheran Church – 2 Wallace Street | Thursdays 4 PM – 7PM

Café Aroma Public Space Drop Off | Corner of Elmwood & Bidwell | Permanent Location Acceptable material: Vegetable & fruit scraps, coffee grounds (filter ok), tea bags, nut & egg shells Unaccepted material: Meat, chicken, fish, greasy & oily food, dairy, animal waste, litter or bedding, coal or charcoal, yard debris, houseplants, or biodegradable /compostable plastics (other than compostable bags). Anyone that would like to participate in this program can gather their scraps in reusable plastic containers such as large yogurt bins, Tupperware containers, commercially available compost pails (learn more), milk cartons, or in paper bags. The City asks that “… for odor reduction, store items within freezer or refrigerator, and add a layer of shredded newspaper to the bottom of the container.”

All food scraps collected will be transported by the Natural Upcycling to the Buffalo River Compost. Items will be disposed or recycled in a responsible and environmentally safe manner. For more information, please call 851-5014 or visit www.buffalorecycles.org. Click here to see how your community stacks up when it comes to recycling efforts. For anyone wondering about bulk trash collection… do not put any electronics to the curb, including TVs and computers! Also, no tires, paint, etc. See further below on information pertaining to various collection events held by the City. For those curious about what to do with their household hazardous waste… And finally, electronic and yard waste: