Colleen Toledano Commissioned Artworks – Your House for Your House

Art comes in all shapes, colors, sizes, and composites. For artist Colleen Toledano, she has been inspired by the rapidly changing world in which we live, as it relates to times of quarantine.

Toledano recently participated in the Proximity: Signs of Life&Art show, orchestrated by Resource:Art. The work of art that she showcased is a diminutive house – a scaled down replica of a real house, covered with faux topiary. The work proved to be so well-received that Toledano has teamed up with Resource:Art to produce more of these custom works, for homeowners interested in commissioning miniature topiary clad models of the their own homes.

“I was inspired from feeling like life in our homes during quarantine were still growing and engaging even though life outside our walls were and are still unknown,” explained Toledano. “I also was referencing the idea of snow globes. Feeling that our life still continues inside this protected dome. I have used imagery of the home in perspective in past work as a way to show my home life constantly moving and changing. The house in Breath Within is my current home in perspective and the AstroTurf references topiary plant sculptures. Growth is always happening.”

Toledano is making wall sculpture directly related to her PROXIMITY project ‘Breath Within.’

Now, Toledano is offering custom versions of these cute little houses, for people to hang on their walls.

“Currently I am actually offering commissions of people’s homes or maybe even their dream home through Resource:Art. A curatorial group in Buffalo (Emily Tucker and Elisabeth Samuels) who also put together the show Proximity: Signs of Life&Art. Consultation can be set up by email: info@resourceartny.com.”

