Collaborative Song Effort Raises Funds for Buffalo Music Hall of Fame Student Scholarship Program

The Buffalo Music Hall of Fame (BMHF) has launched a new collaborative project that stems from “life during the Covid-19 pandemic.” It all started when BMHF President Anthony Casuccio posted the idea – and the foundations of a song – on Facebook, which led to a number of all-star artists coming together virtually to complete the number. This effort led to launching the BMHF Student Scholarship program – now in place to raise funds for music-related advancements awarded to students in grade 12.

“I posted a simple idea asking for collaboration, the drum beat and chords, and a random group of all-star musicians responded,” stated Casuccio. “Each player recorded the individual parts in their homes that helped bring this song to life, while I wrote the lyrics and added the guitar. In an era when musicians like to play live or huddle together in a recording studio, we were able to create that chemistry remotely.”

The upbeat and uplifting song, In This Together, raises money for the scholarship fund by providing a donation-based listening format. Anyone who likes the song, and wants to support the effort, can make a donation that will then be directed towards the scholarships, including college, summer music camps, lessons, instruments, sheet music, and other related expenses. Winners of the scholarships will also be awarded opportunities to perform at a number of functions throughout the year.

“I continue to be greatly impressed by the accomplishments of the Buffalo Music Hall of Fame Scholarship candidates,” stated Kim Burke, Buffalo Music Hall of Fame education coordinator. “They are invested in their community, have been inspired deeply by music throughout their life, and are exceptional young musicians. It is exciting to see what the future holds for these remarkable individuals.”

The collaborators: