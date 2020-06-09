Buffalo on track to enter Phase 3

Buffalo is on track to enter Phase 3 of the state’s reopening plan, and with that comes more business openings in the next few weeks (at earliest June 16).

The New York State website lists Restaurants/Food Services and Personal Care as the two major industries that will be reopening in some capacity as part of Phase 3.

Mark Poloncarz, Erie County Executive, said on Twitter: “New York State has issued the rules and guidance for phase 3 businesses. This includes indoor restaurants, tattoo, piercing and massage parlors, and nail and other beauty salons. All businesses must have a written safety plan.”

The state’s safety plan template helps guide businesses on how they should operate to stay within the rules and guidelines that are established. It includes categories on people, places, process, and other explanations pertaining to how each step in business should be managed.

Rules for these businesses include limited capacity and social distancing guidelines that were also implemented for earlier phases of the state’s reopening.

Guidelines for Food Services can be found here.

Guidelines for Personal Care can be found here.