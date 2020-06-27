Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Buffalo Maritime Center pours bronze section of 10′ Erie Canal sculpture for Longshed Building

The Buffalo Maritime Center (BMC) recently held a live Zoom! presentation of a bronze pour that turned out to have outstanding results. Last Saturday, viewers tuned in to virtually watch molten metal poured into a casting of a section of the 10′ long Erie Canal sculpture that will eventually be located at the Inner Harbor

The BMC not only documented the pour, giving play by play details, they also set up the scene by detailing some of the other aligned projects that are underway at the Center and at the waterfront.

Ultimately this historic sculpture will be placed at the longshed building at Canalside, for the public to appreciate year round. The longshed is where the BMC team will build a replica of an Erie Canal Packet Boat. For anyone who has been looking for timely accounts on the process of the project, here’s your chance to learn about all of the glorious and truly fascinating details.

It’s hard to imagine Buffalo without this tremendous asset that brings the history of our waterfront to life, while ensuring that its future is just as bright.

Written by queenseyes

