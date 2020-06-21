Buffalo LIVING Tour Announces 2020 Virtual Venture

As Buffalo LIVING Tour inches towards a decade in the tour business, it is shifting to a virtual format for 2020. Due to COVID-19, the tour group, which started in downtown Buffalo before expanding outwards to the Southtowns, the Northtowns, and Ellicottville, has opted to keep the momentum going with a series of Zoom! showings. That means that everyone will be able to take the tours, no matter where they hail from, or where they are currently situated. The silver lining here is that this will be great way to showcase some of the region’s hottest properties, aimed at anyone who is evaluating relocation opportunities.

The popular Buffalo LIVING Tour will be launching a virtual version the week of July 13.

“The coronavirus pandemic has created a unique logistics problem for 2020,” states Paul D. Maurer, founder and presenter of the popular tours. “We can’t expect people to safely distance both with visiting the locations and packing the shuttles. So, now, we will do a Zoom! version as the next best option.”

The format allows for the developer, owner, or architect of the property to spend about 15 or 20 minutes on Zoom showing still pictures and video of their location.

“We consulted with various property owners and they all have agreed that the best way to show off their lofts, condos, apartments, and retirement communities will be with a live Zoom webinar, showcasing one location per day for six days,”

The Zoom! teleconference technology will allow up to 500 people to tune into the tour presentations, which will be aired live. After the webinar is over, the participating viewers will be invited to ask questions pertaining to the projects. These free sessions will also be viewable 24/7 on the BuffaloLIVINGTour.net website.

The Monday through Friday (July 13-15) sessions will be at 6pm and the Saturday (July 16) session will be at 11am.