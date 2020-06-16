Broadway Market Virtual Public Engagement Meeting Scheduled

A Broadway Market Virtual Community Engagement Meeting is scheduled for next Tuesday, June 23 at 6 p.m. The purpose of the meeting is to obtain public input to help develop a comprehensive business and marketing plan for the revitalization on the iconic downtown Buffalo market. The goal is to develop the market as a focal point for the Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood and eventually, as a regional attraction. Interested individuals may participate in the virtual meeting either online or by phone:

Online: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85184786793

Phone: (929) 205-6099, Webinar ID: 851 8478 6793, Password: 842562

In order to help rejuvenate the Market as a sustainable and vibrant year-round shopping hub, the State of New York, through Empire State Development and the Buffalo Billion, has dedicated several million dollars to enhance the City of Buffalo’s recent investment of over $2 million in the existing market. The Market historically has played an important role as a center for year-round, international, owner-operated, affordable fresh and prepared food shops and neighborhood services. As the community around it has changed, the Market is now seeking to maximize its relevance to Broadway-Fillmore and to expand its customer base in order to serve as a sustainable stimulus to neighborhood development, as well as an attraction for the region.

Empire State Development has hired CJS Architects to lead a team to develop comprehensive Business and Marketing Plans for the revitalization of the Broadway Market. CJS Architects along with Public Market Development and Developments by JEM is meeting with various focus groups to encourage involvement with and feedback to the planning process.

In February, public input began through in-person focus group meetings to discuss the broad goals for the Broadway Market. Due to the current COVID-19 health crisis, public feedback has continued to be received through an online survey. CJS Architects and its team will host the June 23 online meeting to obtain further public input. Video of the presentation and discussion will be made available online the last week of June.

Those who cannot attend the community meeting on June 23 are encouraged to take the online survey by June 30. The online survey is available on the Broadway Market’s website, Facebook page and https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/BroadwayMarket2020. Paper copies of the survey are available in the Broadway Market near Broadway Seafood.