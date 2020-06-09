BlueCross BlueShield “Blue Fund” Contributes an additional $900,000 to WNY COVID-19 Community Response Fund

While NY State continues to press forward with its phased reopening plan, there are a number of organizations that are keeping things in check concerning the pandemic. To that end, BlueCross BlueShield of Western New York’s Blue Fund will be donating $900,000 in additional funding to the WNY COVID-19 Community Response Fund.

It was BlueCross BlueShield that helped to initially launch the fund, by contributing $100,000 to the effort. This new round of funding brings the total to $1 million. The donation, coordinated by the Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo, the Health Foundation for Western & Central New York, The John R. Oishei Foundation, and the United Way of Buffalo & Erie County, is being earmarked for Buffalo-Niagara’s recovery and rebuilding efforts.

“BlueCross BlueShield has a longstanding legacy of giving back to the communities we serve, and we are proud to support efforts that can effectively address the evolving needs of Western New York families, individuals and organizations during this difficult time,” said David W. Anderson, President and CEO, BlueCross BlueShield of Western New York. “Together we will rebuild our community and come back stronger than ever.”

The funds will be allocated towards critical and socially conscious efforts such as food security, housing, health care, childcare, mental health, transportation, and other emergency services. This collaborative “Build Back Better” initiative aims to elevate these crucial services in ways that will best serve the community moving forward, in light of continued COVID-19 preparedness efforts.

“The sudden arrival of the COVID-19 crisis necessitated an immediate response to meet the significant need in the community with everyone working together on solutions. We are grateful that BlueCross BlueShield has continued to generously contribute more resources in this collaborative effort that has already granted out $6.6 million to support more than 156 organizations in Western New York working on the frontlines at this time of great need,” said Clotilde Perez-Bode Dedecker, President/CEO of Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo.

To learn more about relief efforts generated by the WNY COVID-19 Community Response Fund, click here.

Visit www.bcbswny.com/coronavirus for more information on BlueCross BlueShield’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.