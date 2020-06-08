Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Black Soprano Family releases “Flexx Onna Bih” and “On My Way”

Black Soprano Family artists Young World (lead image) and FlexxBabyy both released a new track on all streaming platforms on Wednesday.

Young World released his track, “On My Way” in which he raps about his aspirations for his career and his desire to prove others wrong.

 

“Man, I’m so tired of the critics expressing opinions, it really be blowing my mood. It’s time to show, Imma prove why they should mention my name in the topics of the ranks,” said Young World.

The track was produced by Jack Murphy (@j4ckmurphy) with cover art by Lxve Affair (@lxvwaffair).

FlexxBabyy released his track “Flexx Onna Bih” in which he raps about flaunting his wealth and his lifestyle.

“I might just spend the bag. Shorty, she worried ‘bout what’s in the bag’,” said FlexxBabyy.

FlexxBabyy

Both tracks were initially released through music videos on the Black Soprano Family YouTube channel but weren’t released on streaming platforms.

Young World and FlexBabyy are the Black Soprano Family’s newest signees who were added to the label in March early this year.

FlexBabyy

Instagram: @flexxbabyybsf_

Spotify

Apple Music

Young World

Instagram: @imyoungworld 

Twitter

Spotify

Apple Music

Written by Colin Dunkle

