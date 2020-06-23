Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

BITTERS: Hartman’s Signature Bee’s Knees Cocktail Kit

Gift Code: ROARING20S for 10% Off

0 Comments

We went by the Old First Ward to watch Troy Cloutier make one of Hartman’s signature cocktails, the Bee’s Knees. In addition to a lesson in the history of this cocktail from the Roaring 20’s, we picked up something for YOU.

Use Gift Code “ROARING20S” for 10% off Hartman’s Bee’s Knees Cocktail Kit, available at hartmansdistilling.com for curbside pick-up. The kit contains all the ingredients you’ll need to make and enjoy this delightful cocktail at home, to sip while sitting on your your front porch…or while enjoying the breeze on the patio.

Hartman’s Distilling Company
hartmansdistilling.com
Gift Code “ROARING20S”

Tagged with: , , , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by Buffalo Rising

Buffalo Rising

Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.

View All Articles by Buffalo Rising
Hide Comments
Show Comments