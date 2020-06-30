Big Reveal: Niagara Street Studio Complex

Rich Products has found a unique use for the site of its former manufacturing facility on Niagara Street: a film and television studio complex. Great Point Capital Management has signed a deal to construct a $50 million film and television production facility on the 3.7-acre vacant parcel located at the southeast corner of Niagara and W. Ferry Street.

Rumors of the complex have been floating around for weeks. The facility will include two sound stages and office and support space. The complex would be built in two phases with work starting on the first phase this fall with completion in late 2021. Future plans also call for a parking and retail structure north of the planned studio complex.

Architectural Resources is designing the project and Krog Corporation will oversee its construction.

Great Point Capital is a U.K. based media-focused investment fund. Great Point Capital co-founder Fehmi Zeko said, “Buffalo is an ideal city for a state-of-the-art film and television complex. A combination of great locations, well-trained crew and tremendous support from local government, has made Buffalo a desirable destination for filmmakers. With the addition of the studio, Buffalo will see year-round activity.”

Rich Products demolished its 170,000 sq.ft. manufacturing facility located at 1155 Niagara Street in 2018. The site is located across from its headquarters.