Applications Open for Fendrick Theatre Fund: $1,000 Grant for a Theater Artist

ASI is excited to announce that applications for our David R. Fendrick Theatre Fund are now open. This biannual program awards one $1,000 grant to an individual theater artist in Western New York, and supports the writing or production of new work, the new production of existing work, experimental and multi-media theatrical productions, and/or the completion of a work in progress. Applications are open until Monday, August 24 at 11:59 PM and selection will be announced in September.

Eligibility Criteria:

Eligible applicants include actors, directors, writers, composers, designers, performance artists, musicians, or other individual theatre professionals, regardless of descriptive title or relationship to a particular institution, who contribute to the creative process of theater

The proposed project must be mid-way in its lifespan—i.e., beyond conception, but not yet to the point that it would be considered programmatic or general operating support for an established theater

Preference will be given to projects that demonstrate a feasible plan for completion, as well as performance in the Greater Buffalo area

Selection will be based on the quality of the proposal and the merit of past work

The David R. Fendrick Theatre Fund was established at the Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo in memory of David Roos Fendrick (1941-1988), the critically applauded Western New York-based actor, director, writer and scholar. Fendrick was the youngest member of the first Lincoln Center Repertory Company and went on to a respected career in regional theaters across the country, including Buffalo’s Studio Arena Theatre. Among his many distinguished performances was his portrayal of Irish rebel and writer Brendan Behan in a one-man show that continues to hold the record as Buffalo’s longest-running theatrical performance. This grant is also made in memory of the fund’s establishers and founders, Neil Garvey and Jesse Kregal.

Learn more by visiting asiwny.org/fendrick-theatre-fund or by contacting Holly Grant at holly@asiwny.org.