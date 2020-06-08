Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

321 boxes of healthy produce to be delivered for free to residents of Bailey Green Initiative neighborhood

With the pandemic still wreaking havoc in Western NY communities, a group of non-profit organizations are coming together to offer food relief in the Bailey Green Initiative neighborhood. Buffalo Go Green and Urban Fruits & Veggies, in partnership with the Buffalo Urban League, Harmac Medical Products, and The Buffalo Peacemakers are ensuring that residents and families will have access to fresh foods that might otherwise be out of reach, especially during these unsure and unsettling times. The effort comes at a point when Western NY is slowly reopening.

On Tuesday, June 9, 321 boxes of healthy produce will be delivered directly to residents’ doorsteps, completely free of charge. The deliveries will start at 1:30pm, with the effort emanating outward from East Ferry and Zenner Streets

This latest effort to procure healthy foods for residents living in food desserts is thanks to a grant that was secured by Allison DeHonney of Urban Fruits and Veggies, and Buffalo Go Green, Inc., Bailey Green Partners.

