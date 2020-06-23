2020 West Side Trash Mob tackles Grant Street

On Sunday, June 28, volunteers will gather at the corner of Grant and Lafayette to participate in an epic trash cleanup. Grant Street has become one of the most trash-ridden sites in the city over the years, which is unfortunate because the neighborhood as a whole holds a lot of promise.

A couple of years ago I participated in a trash cleanup that emanated from the corner of Grant and West Ferry, and it didn’t take long to accumulate ten large industrial garbage bags worth of litter, not to mention some other random items such as tires, broken chairs, and other large debris.

A cleanup effort at the beginning of the summer is crucial, in order to keep the trash at bay. Anyone interested in volunteering can do so by signing up at this website.

Participants in the 2020West Side Trash Mob will gather together at 9:30AM, on Sunday, June 28, starting at the corner of Grant and Lafayette. First come first serve crew members will receive welcome gear, free breakfast snacks (supplied by Lorigo’s Meating Place), and cleanup supplies, but people are also welcome to bring their own rakes, brooms, shovels, etc. Garbage bags and gloves will be provided. The actual cleanup will get underway at 10am, and will wrap up at 12:45pm. At 1pm, everyone will head over to Gypsy Parlor for food and drinks. Don’t forget your face mask!

The event is being hosted by the I Love Buffalo Community Coalition, and founding Coalition Leader Kevin Bishop, who has started the Brown Paper Bag Initiative.

Sponsors: The West Side Business and Tax Payers’ Association and Gypsy Parlor