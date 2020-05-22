“You know Joey Giambra, don’t ‘cha?” A reflection on a Buffalo Icon

Over the years, I have often found myself asking the question, “You know Joey Giambra, don’t ‘cha?” I have never received the same answer twice. Anyone I asked always said yes, but what followed was never certain.

“You know Joey Giambra, don’t ‘cha?” “Yeah, the musician!” “You know Joey Giambra, don’t ‘cha?“ “Oh yeah, the actor!” “The producer….”

“The playwright….”

“The cook….”

“The cop….”

“The guy that was in that one thing, so and so did….” “My friend….”

Nobody can deny Joey Giambra lived a life full enough for ten men. He was Buffalo’s answer to the epic poem “Orlando furioso”.

About five years ago, I was indoctrinated into a group of older Italian-American jazz trumpet players. I was doing some research (as part of my undergraduate degree) and “the guys” welcomed me with open arms and many, many stories. I took the time to become friends with each of them individually, and, in-exchange I was rewarded by their encouragement, advice, guidance, and love. “The guys” have become mentors, for whom I have the deepest respect and admiration. Amongst that cast of characters was Joey Giambra.

Joe could tell you names of every legendary performer in Buffalo, names who had been forgotten by most everyone sixty years ago.

I quickly realized that Joey's role was that of the "record keeper". He remembered details that even guys who were there had forgotten about and because of that, Joe was one of the definitive living histories of this city.

In the past week, Joe’s whole life has been celebrated and remembered by friends, relatives, compatriots, and colleagues. Joe’s career as a musician began in high school, later graduating to the position of band leader at the famous Chez Ami nite club on Delaware Avenue. Prior to Joe’s tenure at “the Chez,” he worked there as a bus boy.

One of my favorite stories about Joe involves a cold Buffalo winter night, a “mysterious” power outage, Ernestine Anderson, and Cole Porter’s classic prostitutes lament, “Love for Sale”. Long story short, a starstruck bus boy, Giambra, had snuck backstage to watch that night’s musical act, Ernestine Anderson. While backstage, Giambra leaned into what he thought was a wall, fell through a curtain, and lands on the light box, killing all the lights for the entire club. Years later, Giambra and Anderson met up in Los Angeles, where one of Giambra’s plays was being performed, and got to reminisce about that fateful wintery evening in Buffalo, New York.

The late 1970’s and 1980’s marked Joe’s rise as an actor and playwright.

In the 1960’s, Joe walked a beat in the former Cold Spring’s neighborhood, eventually becoming a detective for the Buffalo Police Department. The late 1970’s and 1980’s marked Joe’s rise as an actor and playwright. Meanwhile, Joe also owned and operated local restaurants. He would advertised his barbecue joint on East Chippewa Street as “a short run from the bus stop.” Shortly after that, Joe opened the Hard Times Café on Hertel Avenue, after a stint in the Allentown neighborhood.