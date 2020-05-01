Works, from Home | 16 local artists virtually collaborate on AK Public Mural

Due to COVID-19, the Albright-Knox’s ever-popular public art initiative is now a virtual work in progress. The AK has invited 16 local artists to participate in the collaborative Public Art Initiative. Each of the artists has been provided with materials to use, while handed an assignment that will allow them to get underway with his or her respective roll. The material of choice has been deemed polytab aka “parachute cloth” – each of the pieces will be stitched together at the end, to create a larger uniform work. Artists participating in the project are as follows:
Obsidian Bellis
Julia Bottoms
Tricia Butski
Fotini Galanes
Jay P Hawkins, Sr.
Ashley Johnson
Jon Mirro
MJ Myers
Sarah Myers
Karle Norman
Omniprism
Chris Piontkowski
Jennifer Ryan
Jason Seeley
Rachel Shelton
Adam Weekley
The community can follow the collaborative Works, from Home project on Instagram and Twitter channels. This project was made possible by the generosity of The Phyllis L. Goldman Memorial Endowment Fund. The Public Art Initiative was established and is supported by leadership funding from the County of Erie and the City of Buffalo.
Lead image: In-progress image from Works, from Home participating artist Jon Mirro. Image courtesy of the artist.