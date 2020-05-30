WNY COVID-19 Community Response Fund issues additional grants totaling $1 Million to 47 “Essential” Nonprofits

Last month, the WNY COVID-19 Community Response Fund issued grants totaling $4.5 million to 74 “essential” nonprofits. The next round of funding – $1 million – has now been designated for an additional 47 organizations.

This latest round of funding brings the total allocated amount to $6.6 million, spread among 156 nonprofit organizations. The effort, coordinated by the Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo, Health Foundation for Western & Central New York, The John R. Oishei Foundation, and the United Way of Buffalo & Erie County, was established to support financially at-risk organizations during COVID-19. The funding ensures that the Western NY non-profit community will be able to address issues pertaining to food, housing, healthcare, childcare, mental health, transportation, and other emergency services.

“The sudden arrival of the COVID-19 crisis necessitated an immediate response to meet the significant need in the community with everyone working together on solutions. We are grateful that so many foundations, corporations, community leaders and individuals continue to generously contribute time and resources to support more than 156 organizations to date working on the frontlines at a time of great need. ” said Clotilde Perez-Bode Dedecker, President/CEO of Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo.

Robert D. Gioia, President of The John R. Oishei Foundation added, “We are just at the beginning of this crisis and it will take a sustained, collaborative effort to continue to assess critical needs and find new, creative solutions to rebuild our community.”

To date, the WNY COVID-19 Community Response Fund has raised approximately $7 million from 60 local foundations and private sector companies, more than 40 community leaders, and approximately 1,900 individuals.

“It’s clear that COVID-19 will have a long-term, serious impact on the people and communities of Western New York,” said Nora OBrien-Suric, PhD, president of the Health Foundation for Western and Central New York. “We remain committed to supporting nonprofit organizations in our region as they work tirelessly to meet the evolving needs of the community.”

“We are facing unprecedented need and are only just beginning to grapple with the effects caused by COVID-19,” said Michael Weiner, president & CEO United Way of Buffalo & Erie County. “Extraordinary times call for an extraordinary response and we will continue to support our community and the nonprofits on the ground throughout this unprecedented crisis.”

The following nonprofit organizations received a grant from the WNY COVID-19 Community Response Fund in May:

Alianza Agricola

ALS Association Upstate New York Chapter

Alternative Care Services of WNY

Alzheimer’s Disease and Related Disorders Association

Amherst Meals on Wheels

Arc of Genesee Orleans

Autism Services

Back To Basics Outreach Ministries

Buffalo Mutual Aid Network (Coalition for Economic Justice)

Burmese Community Services

Cattaraugus Rehabilitation Center DBA Intandem

Center for Elder Law & Justice

Center for Self Advocacy

Compass House

Compeer Buffalo

Cornell Cooperative Extension of Niagara County

Envision Wellness WNY

Erie County Bar Association Volunteer Lawyers Project

Erie Niagara Area Health Education Center

Gerard Place

Golden Age Club

Grassroots Gardens of Western New York

Great Valley Food Pantry (St. Paul’s Lutheran Church)

Harmonia Collaborative Care

Hospice Foundation

Housing Options Made Easy Inc

Imagine Community Gardens

KidsPeace

Love In the Name of Christ, Springville

Madonna of the Streets (St. Luke’s Mission of Mercy)

Mental Health Advocates of Western New York

Neighborhood Legal Services

New York Sustainable Agriculture Working Group

Open Buffalo

Project Stork

Providence Farm Collective (Somali Bantu Community Organization of WNY)

RAHAMA – Resources and Help Against Marital Abuse

Southern Tier Environments for Living

The Osborne Association

The Teacher’s Desk

Universal Primary Care

VOICE Buffalo

Western New York Law Center

Western New York Mobile Overdose Prevention Services

Wyoming County Community Action

YWCA Jamestown

YWCA of Genesee County

To see a full list of contributors, or to join the effort, please visit www.WNYResponds.org.