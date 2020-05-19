Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

WNY BYO Coalition hosts online screening and panel discussion on The Story of Plastic

Author: Andy Goldstein

Erie County and the WNY BYO Coalition are hosting an online WNY panel discussion: Reducing Single-Use Plastics on Friday May 29, Noon, as a follow-up to a free virtual screening of The Story of Plastic. We ask all join us!

THE STORY OF PLASTIC is a new documentary film by Deia Schlosberg which explores the local and global environmental, climate, justice, and health impacts of the plastic industry. Striking footage shot over three continents illustrates the ongoing catastrophe: fields full of garbage, veritable mountains of trash; rivers and seas clogged with waste; and skies choked with the pollution from plastic production and recycling processes.

The film can be viewed anytime between now and May 29th.

Post screening discussion focused on how plastic pollution impacts WNY and the Great Lakes.

On the 29th, Noon, we have a great WNY panel lined up to discuss plastic pollution and its effect on the Great Lakes, our over dependence on single-use plastics, and recycling myths and promises.

Stories and film have a unique ability to bridge divides and bring us together as part of something bigger than ourselves –to connect us and create empathy during perilous times.

Learn more about the event and to register for the film and discussion, visit www.erie.gov/recycling.

Panelists: Dr. Sam Mason, Fenna Mandolang, and Brian Smith

