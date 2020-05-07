Whose Lane Is It Anyways?

Which came first, the chicken or the egg, or in this case…

What comes first, the bike or the car?

That is a question that people have been struggling with ever since the invention of the automobile.

If this is a dilemma that you have been pondering, and would like to get down to the bottom of it, this is your chance to tag along with GObike Buffalo for a road safety webinar that discusses the ins and outs of “sharing the road”.

Anyone that would like to access the webinar on Friday, May 15 at 1pm can register here.

In the meantime, try to obey the rules of the road. Drivers, please stop double parking in bike lanes, and cyclists, please use your hand signals while observing the rules of the road. What are those rules? Join GOBike Buffalo for a crash course in exploring the relationship and responsibilities of drivers and cyclists, when out on the road.