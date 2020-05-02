When You Can’t Find The Words | Virtual CEPA Exhibition inspires with video collaboration with Mom Said No.

As we are all aware, non-profit arts and cultural institutions rely upon public exhibitions, events and fundraisers as a way of financially supporting themselves and providing essential services to the community. With COVID-19 to contend with, many have resorted to virtual means as a way of continuing their mission.

CEPA Gallery is one of those institutions. Staff have curated an online gallery show, featuring images submitted from around the world. These photographs represent the myriad of ways people are coping with and responding to the universal experience of a global pandemic. The range and diversity of the “When You Can’t Find the Words” exhibit is exactly what we would expect from CEPA Gallery, an organization that has provided us with inspirational public art, innovative exhibitions and award-winning educational programming since 1974.

While online galleries are not altogether new, CEPA Gallery has taken virtual programming a step further. In collaboration with local band, Mom Said No, staff have created this promotional video:

Mom Said No’s catchy anthem, titled “Campaign Song,” is not only a perfect fit for this exhibit but is also a call to action—for coming together as one and finding ways to thrive, despite our differences or the difficulties we face.

This collaboration between a beloved WNY arts organization and a successful local band is a riveting reminder that we are all so far apart, yet together in fighting this pandemic. Viewing the video, and the arrangement of photos, it’s easy to relate to commonalities that we all share, especially now. At times they are frightening. Other times they are uplifting. All are readily identifiable due to the commonalities that we are all experiencing.

The photographers featured in the video have done a bang-up job of capturing the collective sentiments of each and every one of us. Watch the video and pick your favorite image – the one that relates most to you and your current state of mind. And, then just try to get “Campaign Song” out of your head.

Also, be sure to check out CEPA’s online auction, launching next Friday, May 8th at 9am. Up for bid is a portion of the collection from CEPA’s 15th Biennial Art Auction. While the live event is still postponed, CEPA is offering a small taste of this treasured event where art afficianados, photography enthusiasts and designers can add works by internationally acclaimed artists to their collections. Visit the collection, bookmark your favorites and register to bid here: cepaauction2020.ggo.bid.