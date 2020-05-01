When You Can’t Find The Words | Virtual CEPA Auction inspires with Masterful Promotional Video

As we are all aware, art institutions rely upon events and fundraisers as a way of financially supporting themselves. With COVID-19 to content with, many have resorted to virtual means of raising funds. CEPA Gallery is one of those institutions that is curating an online gallery show, featuring images from around the world. These images have been submitted by a wide array of photographers who have come together to support CEPA during this trying time. Interestingly, each of the works represents ways that the artists are dealing with this new reality, while applying them to a universal experience.

CEPA has teamed up with local band, Mom Said No, and created the following video:

This powerful video – When You Can’t Find The Words – represents how many of us are feeling these days. It’s a riveting reminder that we are all so far apart, yet together in fighting this pandemic. Viewing the video, and the arrangement of photos, it’s easy to relate to the works that hail from across the planet. At times they are frightening. Other times they are uplifting. All are readily identifiable due to the commonalities that we are all experiencing. These photographers have done a masterful job of capturing the collective sentiments of each and every one of us. Watch the video, and pick your favorite image – the one that relates most to you and your current state of mind. Then, be sure to “attend” the virtual auction, to support the local artists, while obtaining a permanent reminder that life is fragile, yet people are resilient.

A portion of the CEPA collection for the 15th Biennual Auction will be available in an online auction starting on Friday, May 8th. Bidding will begin at 9am. For those of you who have already registered, you should be able to access the auction site directly here. You can preview the auction items, favorite those you’re interested in and make a donation through the “Raise Your Paddle” package. Bidding will continue until Sunday, May 17th at 9am.

If you have not yet registered, please follow this link and click on “Start Bidding”. This will take you through a multi-step process, outlined below. It’s a bit cumbersome for security reasons. We appreciate your patience and are happy to help if you have any difficulty.

Step 1: Enter your name and email address.