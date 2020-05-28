Opportunity Knocks: The Former Viking Lobster Company

One of my favorite restaurants in Buffalo is now for sale. The Viking Lobster Company will not be reopening when New York State’s Phase 3 goes into effect. Man, I remember when I first wrote about this place, shortly after it opened in Black Rock. At the time, Black Rock wasn’t even on many people’s radar. Jeff “Viking” Benjamin was definitely on the forefront of that movement.

Alas, all good things must come to an end. Over the last few years, Benjamin has been tending to his farm, which has been eating up most of his time. He told me that the time has officially come for him to hang up the apron, and put the lobster crackers away. But that doesn’t mean that all is lost – Benjamin is hoping that someone purchases the building and opens up another seafood restaurant. The building is perfectly suited as a seafood restaurant, with a nautical patio seating, seaside memorabilia galore, and even lobster tanks.

The sale of the building includes everything – the kitchen equipment, walk in cooler, furniture, nautical art… everything. The building features the main dining room, a second floor dining room and small banquet area, an attached deli, spiral staircase, a private dining room, a sweet tucked away patio, and a quaint bar. It would be great to see the legacy of the building carried forth as a seafood restaurant, which would only require a new name, Benjamin told me. But the new owner can do whatever he or she deems best for the space, of course. It’s interesting to note that this place had one of the best steaks in town.

This is considered a prime turnkey business. Over the years, The Viking made a real name for itself – it has had many lives and many manifestations, all of which lend to an esteemed legacy.

While it’s sad to see this place shutter, we can only hope that a new building owner will sail forth with another tantalizing concept. The ingredients are all there for something great again… it’s just a matter of time.

For me, this is bitter sweet. I am very sad to see The Viking go. At the same time I am happy for Benjamin (Viking), who managed to make the journey across Bifröst (the restaurant) to get to his own version of Asgard and Valhalla (his farm)… and he did it on his own terms.

Anyone interested in learning more about this opportunity can call 716-400-8745. The building has an upper apartment, and parking across the street. The sale price is a reasonable $225K.

Opportunity knocks: 366 Tonawanda Street | Buffalo, NY 14207