Victory Sports aims to keep kids active through #ProjectJumpRope

Victory Sports is trying to help keep kids active while in quarantine. The organization partnered with Price Rite Marketplace and is distributing thousands of jump ropes to families with children. With so much of the work they do in the community being put on hold, Victory Sports wants to give kids the best chance to stay active and healthy throughout this crisis and beyond. Sport and physical activity has such power to alleviate stress, improve physical and mental health and provide parents with some much needed relief!

Representatives gave the jump ropes out at Price Rite stores in Buffalo and in Cheektowaga on Saturday, May 9th and said the reaction has been great so far.

“We have a warehouse full of team sports equipment but there aren’t any youth sports happening right now – which is a tragedy – so what do you do? We can’t give away that equipment and still respect social distancing and stay-at-home guidelines but those kids still need us – perhaps now more than ever. So we had to think about what activities we could encourage that would keep kids active and provide some entertainment but from home, either alone or with siblings or members of the same household. So we came up with #ProjectJumpRope! Our goal is to distribute over 2000 over the next month” said Doug Rifenburg of Victory Sports Global Outreach.

Victory Sports needs support from individuals and local organizations both in the form of donations as well as pathways to get the equipment into the hands of children whilst adhering to the stay-at-home and social distancing guidelines. For every $20 donation, Victory can buy 10 jump-ropes to give away to kids in Buffalo. They are a 501(c)(3) registered non-profit and all donations are tax-deductible

You can get in touch with them via email: info@victorysports.org, their website at victorysports.org or Facebook page @VictorySportsGlobalOutreach.