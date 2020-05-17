Unlocking the 4 Elements of Transformation: A Virtual Learning Experience

“Feeling like you’ve been in a bit of a “magickal funk” lately?” Most everyone is feeling like this these days – uninspired, bored, boxed up…

As much as the world is upside down, there are people out there who are taking advantage of the situation. In particular, four inspired Buffalo women have devised a transformative 2-week live online event that involves “coaching individual participants in the art of transformation.”

The course – Unlocking the 4 Elements of Transformation – involves aligning the four universal elements (air, earth, fire, and water), also known as temperaments, which allows participants to “examine their interpersonal relationships with others and with themselves.”

Supporting people to evolve into their best, most empowered and authentically expressive selves.

Kristy Rock from Qween City has the lowdown of the four coaches who will be presenting the virtual learning experience. “Each teacher will lead a course specific to their fields of expertise,” according to Rock.

Abby Spindelman , the proprietor of Intimacy Alive , a one-on-one coaching experience that helps people reach deeper, more significant levels of intimacy with loved ones and themselves, will be the “earth” portion of this course. “The earth element is focused on connecting you to your body in a way that helps create a sense of homecoming — a listening and engaging with the physical to ground any discomfort, like fear, anxiety, anger, or sadness, and express any lightness, like joy, happiness, creativity, desire, or love,” she explained. Abby has over 8 years’ experience in coaching, speaking, and facilitating individuals and groups through deep self-reflection, and has been certified in yoga and movement for five years.

For her module of the project, Afura Fareed of the Alchemy of Affluence Academy will be focused on “air,” and will lead participants in crafting a daily ritual that will consistently supply them with the confidence, clarity, and commitment they need to sustain their physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual health during times of transition, as well as to move them toward the future vision that feels most inspiring and fulfilling despite any challenges they may be facing.

Ashera Buhite , a family and marriage therapist of 5 years, will be the “water” portion of this course, and will lead participants in journaling in order to uncover personal truths and needs that may be hidden from view. Prior to her work in this field, Ash was a peer-to-peer sexual health educator at the University at Buffalo, and worked closely V-Day, Take Back the Night, The Great American Condom Campaign, No Woman Left Behind (One Student), and World AIDS Day.

Photographer Jill Barrile will be bringing “fire” to the table, leading participants in a virtual course on expressing themselves physically through the lens of a camera. Graduating with a degree in art therapy and photography, Jill says that her background has given her the skills needed to help clients dive deeper in order to explore themselves and be more present.

The four universal elements are broken down as follows:

represents intellect, mental intention, and connection to universal life force. Earth represents grounding, the foundation of life, substance, connection to life path, and family roots.

represents grounding, the foundation of life, substance, connection to life path, and family roots. Fire represents energy, a tool for transformation, connection to personal power, and inner strength.

represents energy, a tool for transformation, connection to personal power, and inner strength. Water represents emotional release, intuition, and inner reflection.

“The intention of offering the complete workshop is to encourage people to explore their inner landscape in a way that builds curiosity, healing, and a recognition of the complex human condition through the lens they already have everything they need within,” said Spindelman, who is presenting the “earth” portion of the course.

This course – for women and women-identifying – is slated to begin on Sunday, May 31, at 1 p.m. EST on the Zoom Meeting platform. The schedule is listed below:

SUNDAY 5/31 1-2PM EST – OPENING CELEBRATION

TUESDAY 6/2 6-7:30PM EST – WATER

THURSDAY 6/4 1-2:30PM EST – AIR

TUESDAY 6/9 6-7:30PM EST – EARTH

THURSDAY 6/11 1-2:30PM EST – FIRE

SATURDAY 6/13 6-7PM – CLOSING CELEBRATION

Interested participants can learn more and register for this course at the Intimacy Alive website.