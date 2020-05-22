Two WNY Women Work to Feed the Frontline

Andrea Feine and Danielle Gaesser are part of a team that runs WNY Feeds the Frontline – an organization that jumpstarted efforts to deliver food from local restaurants to fortify medical personnel on the COVID-19 front lines.

In Gaesser’s role, she manages the organization’s social media presence, and also onboards participating restaurants, while Feine serves as the liaison between participating restaurants, hospitals, and requested meal deliveries.

Since the initiative started, Feine and Gaesser have helped manage the distribution of about 2,000 meals per week. To date, the organization has raised $300,000 that went towards serving 20,000 meals from 57 restaurants, delivered to medical personnel working in 18 healthcare facilities.

“We all have relied on our healthcare workers throughout our lives to be there in critical times,” Gaesser said. “We have an opportunity now to take care of them when they need it most and I am honored to be a part of it.”

Besides managing the daily operations of WNY Feeds the Frontline, Feine and Gaesser are both mothers and work full time – Feine is vice president at Paramax Corporation and Gaesser is director of the New Era Cap Foundation. While balancing responsibilities, they are passionately devoted to the work they’re doing to bring meals to health care workers.

“Everyone is facing their own unique set of challenges,” Feine said. “If we can help to alleviate some stress for one person, make their day a bit better, and take some burdens off of their plates, we feel like we have made a difference by offered a helping hand.”

Instagram @wnyfeedsthefrontline

Email: wnyfeedsthefrontline@gmail.com

Facebook