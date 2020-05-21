The Gratitude Challenge: Find at least one thing you are grateful for each day for 30 days

Why gratitude? Especially now, with our lives being literally turned upside down. Everything we do now that used to be our normal is having to be relearned, rethought, rewashed. That being said I say there is no better time for gratitude.

The definition of Gratitude is: glad that something has or hasn’t happened. That something or someone exists, etc; experiencing thanks. I started practicing gratitude about 10 years ago regularly and it has transformed my life. This is why I wanted to share this with you.

Gratitude, when practiced regularly, makes us happier, healthier, sleep improves, and relationships are better. These are just a few of the many scientifically-proven benefits of gratitude. It is such a simple exercise yet when practiced creates powerful transformative results. It works like this: Cultivating a habit of looking for the things to be grateful for on a daily basis will be creating new neuropathways in the brain. The neuropathways are strengthened the more we practice being grateful, or for that matter whatever we attend to. It’s like physical exercise for the brain. The process is called neuroplasticity. Neuroplasticity is one of the most important discoveries of the twentieth century. Over time gratitude becomes embodied as a natural habit resulting in a more positive outlook overall, even in times such as these. We cannot be grateful for terrible things such as this pandemic but we can be grateful for each moment as an opportunity to learn, grow, and find a new way of being in the world. This is resilience.

Look around you at all the kindness, innovation, and creativity. We are stretching ourselves to find another way of not just surviving but thriving. People are going back to the basics of what is it that I really need? What’s really important? Sharing deep feelings with loved ones. ​The things that we are seeing are the things that are truly important in life and aren’t material possessions at all.

My challenge to you is to find at least one thing you are grateful for each day for 30 days. It takes about 30 days to start a new habit. If you miss a day, no worries, continue on. While writing it down recognize and feel the feelings it brings into your heart. You can do this whenever, but remembering these things before bed helps with sleep. If you would like to share your gratitude join me on a campaign to send love and hope out into the world. One postcard at a time. Click here, and help spread the positivity.