The BNP Business Link & Free Reopening Guidelines Webisode

Saying that the local business community is struggling is an understatement of magnanimous proportions. Therefore, the Buffalo Niagara Partnership (BNP) has set up the BNP Business Link, which is in place to help business owners at this significant time of need. Business owners are invited to reach out to the BNP, to not only access a repository of curated information, but also to ask questions about their current state of affairs.

“We have a team of subject matter experts, supported by expert member companies, ready to confidentially answer your pressing business concerns,” said Nancy McNamara, Sr. Manager Member Engagement at the BNP. “BNP Business Link, our new rapid response portal, was created with your business needs in mind.”

Leading business experts have also been invited to share their expertise during this unprecedented time. Western NY businesses are part of an intricate network, which relies upon the strength of the collective.

To that end, BNP now provides a database of COVID-19 online resources, including bulletins, webisodes, human resources, and information on business assistance loans, along with government, legal, and finance information, best practices, and health and safety updates. Click here to access these tools.

From BNP:

NYS has released industry specific guidelines for the reopening of businesses, which include a Business Safety Plan Template. Having a clear and available safety plan will be a critical part of the reopening process for businesses.  

Join us for this free webisode as we review the reopening guidelines and the business plan template.  Hear from experts from Hurwitz & Fine and Employer Services Group as they dig deep into specific HR and Legal issues that businesses need to consider while developing a reopening plan or revising one already in place.   

Our expert panel will address common issues and concerns, specific to HR and Legal, that businesses have raised while creating a safety plan. This is a must attend for any business currently developing a reopening plan or any essential business that has been operating and needs to double check measures against the new guidelines.  

Expert Panel: 

  • Ann Evanko, Member/Chair of Employment Practices Group, Hurwitz & Fine P.C. 

  • Joseph S. Brown, Member, Hurwitz & Fine P.C. 

  • Liz Warren, Chief People Officer, Employer Services Group 

Date: Wednesday, May 20

Time: 10:00 am – 11:00 am

Cost: Free

Details: REGISTER HERE THROUGH EVENTBRITE

Please contact cjaniga@thepartnership.org with any questions. 

