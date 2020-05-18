The BNP Business Link & Free Reopening Guidelines Webisode

Saying that the local business community is struggling is an understatement of magnanimous proportions. Therefore, the Buffalo Niagara Partnership (BNP) has set up the BNP Business Link, which is in place to help business owners at this significant time of need. Business owners are invited to reach out to the BNP, to not only access a repository of curated information, but also to ask questions about their current state of affairs.

“We have a team of subject matter experts, supported by expert member companies, ready to confidentially answer your pressing business concerns,” said Nancy McNamara, Sr. Manager Member Engagement at the BNP. “BNP Business Link, our new rapid response portal, was created with your business needs in mind.”

Leading business experts have also been invited to share their expertise during this unprecedented time. Western NY businesses are part of an intricate network, which relies upon the strength of the collective.

To that end, BNP now provides a database of COVID-19 online resources, including bulletins, webisodes, human resources, and information on business assistance loans, along with government, legal, and finance information, best practices, and health and safety updates. Click here to access these tools.