Ten Foot Illuminated Sculpture Touches Buffalonian’s Hearts During Epidemic

Buffalo continues to show plenty of heart these days, despite the current lockdown circumstances. One particular artist, Casey Milbrand – the local artist who brought the “Greetings from Buffalo” mural to so many of our Instagram feeds – has amplified that heartfelt message by showcasing another one of his touted works in front of his house.

Milbrand’s installation, called City HEART, is a sculpture combining bicycle wheels into the shape of a heart, and is illuminated at night. Under normal circumstances, the sculpture is interactive, as a cyclist can pedal the work, making all of the bike wheels spin in unison.

“Although you can’t interact with City HEART by pedaling it – its original concept – helping people create memories with a place is still its strongest feature,” Milbrand explained. “While you can’t turn its wheels without the pedal on, all 25 of them are still interconnected.”

Milbrand is one of many artists who is showcasing works this week in the “Proximity: In Search of Signs of Life & Art” exhibition, where artists display creations outside of their homes. To view the art, spectators can drive, bike, or walk to the different locations, while maintaining safe social distancing.

Milbrand has invited Mayor Brown to take some time off from his busy schedule to come take a gander at the impressive sculpture, which stands ten feet tall.

“After a successful week of social distancing art from PROXIMITY, I thought it would be fun to invite Mayor Byron Brown to my home, so he can take a break and enjoy some local art,” said Milbrand. “He’s expected to show up later today to pay a visit.”

Milbrand’s art, as well as the artwork of many other local artists, will be on view until Sunday, May 17.

A full list of artists and installations can be viewed at www.resourceartny.com.

Photos by photographer – and Milbrand’s fiancé – Jason Lloyd Clement.