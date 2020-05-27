TEAMWORK: 19 IDEAS

Right now, local companies and organizations are working harder than ever, from home. Working harder to stay focused and connected, to innovate and deliver, because the stakes for themselves, their families, their businesses, their community have never been higher.

So we’re reaching out to some of these teams and just asking them to share tips, observations, stories about working from home.

This episode of #TEAMWORK features 19 IDEAS, a New York State Woman-Owned Business that brings a creative approach to marketing and communications.