Stay Tuned: GBN Garden Art Sale is now part of Virtual Garden Month

In light of the circumstances surrounding COVID19, Gardens Buffalo Niagara (GBN) board announces the cancellation of the Buffalo Style Garden Art Sale, originally scheduled to take place Saturday, June 27 and Sunday, June 28 at the Buffalo & Erie County Botanical Gardens.

“While we will miss the chance to celebrate gardens in person at this event, we are committed to the health and safety of our community,” said Jeff Tooke, Board President. “We would like to invite everyone to visit our website where they can find and support the artisans who had planned to join us at the event.”

Please keep on the lookout for gardening event information by joining GBN on Facebook, and signing up with email by visiting GardensBuffaloNiagara.com. There, you will find the most up-to-date programming information regarding the new Buffalo Garden Views: Sharing in July, a “Virtual Garden Month“. Each week will be packed with events that you can experience from home on social media, and when appropriate, in person.

Gardens Buffalo Niagara’s mission is to create more vibrant and beautiful communities by sharing our gardens with events like Garden Walk Buffalo, America’s largest garden tour; the East Side Garden Walk; the 16 other regional garden tours; Tours of Open Gardens on Thursdays and Fridays in July; and the Buffalo Style Garden Art Sale. To learn more, visit GardensBuffaloNiagara.com.