‘Stay Home and Practice Physical Distancing’ Digital Challenge is Aimed at Buffalo Teens

Mayor Byron W. Brown, in partnership with AT&T, the Police Athletic League of Buffalo and Say Yes Buffalo, has launched #BuffaloPAUSE – Powered by AT&T. #BuffaloPAUSE – Powered by AT&T is an 8 week first-of-its-kind digital challenge aimed at Buffalo teens, who are staying at home during the COVID-19 outbreak. The City of Buffalo is more densely populated than other localities in the area and has the potential to spread the virus more quickly. Mayor Brown is calling on young people, ages 13 to 18, to take part in weekly challenges, posted on his Instagram page, that will help him spread the message among local teens about the importance of staying home and practicing social distancing.

Mayor Brown stated, “Our teens make a positive difference on the screen and the streets and today I’m calling on them to harness the power of technology and take part in #BuffaloPAUSE- Powered by AT&T in an effort to help me send a clear message to our young people that staying home and practicing physical distancing is the best way to slow the spread of COVID-19 and keep our community safe. Young people are critical to slowing the spread because, although they may feel fine, they could be carriers and transmit the virus to vulnerable loved ones.”

He continued, “In partnership with AT&T, Buffalo Police Athletic League and Say Yes Buffalo, I want our young people to know that even though they are physically apart, we can be socially connected through technology in the comfort of our own homes. We are all in this together and we must all do our part to protect our families, friends and community.”

As a participant, Mayor Brown is asking teens to pledge to:

• Stay home as much as possible

• Do not meet friends in groups of any size

• Do not play sports of any kind in public spaces or with anyone who does not live in your home

• Take part in weekly #BuffaloPAUSE – Powered by AT&T, challenges posted on Mayor Brown’s Instagram Page

Each week through the week of June 8th, a new challenge will be posted on Mayor Brown’s Instagram Page.

• Teen participants are asked to make a related Instagram post, showing how they are passing the time in a creative, productive, or fun way

• All participants have until Saturday at 11:59PM to put up their post and #BuffaloPAUSE

• Each week, up to 50 participants will receive a $20 Amazon gift card

To enter, participants must be between the ages of 13 and 18, reside in the City of Buffalo, and have a public profile on Instagram. All entries must take place at home indoors or outdoors following proper social distanc¬ing guidelines. Only one submission per person or from a social media account can win each week. If you have been selected, you we will send you a Direct Message (DM) with a link to fill out a form so we can pro¬cess your gift card.

“AT&T has been keeping people connected for more than 100 years, and it has never been more important than it is now, which is why we are proud to support #BuffaloPAUSE and its critically important message of social distancing,” said Amy Kramer, President, AT&T New York.

“The only way we are going to stop the spread of this virus is by doing it together,” said David Rust, Executive Director of Say Yes Buffalo.

Tag your post with #BuffaloPAUSE on any social media platform. Winners will be direct messaged a link to complete the Winner’s form. #BuffaloPAUSE is designed and implemented by the Buffalo Police Athletic League. All prizes and awards are funded by AT&T.