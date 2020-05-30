St. Joseph University School Musical to Premiere at the Transit Drive-in

Where there is a will, there is a way. That sentiment especially rings true for St. Joseph University School (SJUS) 8th grade music teacher Melody Calato, whose grandmother instilled the fruitful words of wisdom upon her at a very young age. Instead of taking the easy, and well-worn path, Calato opted to challenge her 2020 class with an assignment that is larger than life.

In light of COVID-19 social distancing restrictions, Calato decided that she would task her class, by producing a school musical where the students would record themselves in their specific role/scene. The individual scenes will be stitched together to create a half hour musical called “Personal Best Equals Success.”

While this is an admirable undertaking, there is one additional element that takes it over the top. The final production will premiere at the Transit Drive-in, 6655 S. Transit Rd, Lockport on Monday, July 20 at 9 pm.

“It will be a musical movie for everyone to enjoy. My grandmother taught me that when there is a will there is a way and I thought this would be a great opportunity for the students to display their hard work and talents despite the recent events of Covid-19,” said Calato.

Principal Mark Mattel added, “COVID-19 has been a challenge for students and teachers. One positive outcome has been the creative ways that SJUS teachers and students have achieved their academic goals. The fundamental goal of our school is to offer a well rounded curriculum focusing on educating the whole child and to provide as many opportunities for students as possible. The Art, Music and Flight (gifted and talented program) curriculum fosters creativity and the out of the box thinking that is required in our world. The ‘Personal Best Equals Success’ musical, at the Transit Drive-in, is a fine example of this creative thinking.”