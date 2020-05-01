Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Spark Spotlight: Lewiston Council on the Arts, DEC Program of the Year

Lewiston Council on the Arts is the winner of this year’s Spark Award for DEC Program of the Year, an award that recognizes Art Services Initiative’s Decentralization (DEC) grantees for their hard work and successful art projects that took place during the previous calendar year.

The council—which is dedicated to improving the quality of life for everyone by nurturing a thriving environment for arts and cultural activities, promoting opportunities for artists, encouraging public participation in the arts, and actively advocating for the arts—is being recognized for the success of its Iroquois Market in 2019.

The Iroquois Market was held in conjunction with the 54th annual Lewiston Art Festival. The Hennepin Park Gazebo area was transformed into the Iroquois Market, where the rich history, customs, and culture of Native American traditions were highlighted and celebrated. Lewiston Council on the Arts partnered with the Tuscarora Nation to recruit Native artisans and performers from both sides of the Canadian/U.S. border, including drummers, musicians, and dancers. Free, hands-on activities were also offered at the market.

“Presentations by the Niagara River Iroquois Dancers were most spectacular,” the editor of Astoria Magazine reported.

Along with the dances were a number of explanations of Iroquois culture and the meaning of the dances. They invited members of the audience to participate in several of the dances and children were some of the first to join in; although seeing them having so much fun it was not long until many more joined in including myself. Near the end of the presentation, new dance leaders or ‘callers led the Friendship Dance that ended with greetings to the audience. It was a lot of fun for everyone there to learn more about traditional Iroquois arts and culture and both see firsthand and participate in the dances. I can’t wait to go again next year.

Every fall, ASI awards DEC grants to individual artists and arts organizations to support arts and culture programming in Erie and Niagara counties. DEC grants are administered by ASI and funded by the New York State Council on the Arts (NYSCA). Learn more about these grants at the DEC page of our website.

For more information on ASI’s seventh annual Spark Awards, visit the Spark page of our website.

[Please note that ASI is closely monitoring the outbreak of COVID-19 and its potential impact on this year’s Spark Awards on November 16. In the meantime, we still feel it’s important to spotlight the important work of our many honorees.]

Spark Awards 2020 Honorees & Finalists

We are excited to announce the 2020 Spark Awards honorees and finalists:

Arts Organization of the Year Finalists
1891 Fredonia Opera House Performing Arts Center
O’Connell & Company
Unique Theatre Co.

Artist of the Year Finalists
JoAnn Falletta
Chris J. Handley
Edreys Wajed

Arts Integration
The Children’s Guild Foundation Autism Spectrum Disorder Center at Oishei Children’s Hospital

DEC Program of the Year
Lewiston Council on the Arts’ Iroquois Market

Lifetime Achievement
Vincent O’Neill, Irish Classical Theatre Co.

Rising Star
West Falls Center for the Arts

Supporter of the Cultural Sector
Joel Feroleto, Buffalo Common Council Member, Delaware District

Trailblazer of the Arts
Michele Agosto, Buffalo Public Schools

Unsung Hero
Beth Pedersen, Buffalo Society of Artists

