Normally, this would be the time of year when everyone would be gearing up for PRIDE. But this is not a normal time, which means that PRIDE will look a lot different in 2020. At least there will be a semblance of PRIDE to look forward to, thanks to the 9th Ward at Babeville presenting Singing OUT: The first ever VIRTUAL Pride Tour featuring Heather Mae and Crys Matthews on Monday, June 15 at 8:30pm.

Let’s gather together in song and spirit and keep Pride alive in 2020!

The virtual event, sponsored by Gay and Lesbian Youth Services of Western New York, will be a way for people to rally around the LGBTQ+ flag from afar, while celebrating PRIDE from home. All “festival goers” are being asked to wear their symbolic colors, while flying their PRIDE flags as high as they can. This is also a great chance to meet others in Buffalo who support all people, no matter how they identify, and who they identify with.

Heather Mae and Crys Matthews are award-winning singer-songwriters, who are both celebrating recent releases (Mae’s GLIMMER and Matthews’ These Old Hands). Mae, considered “the queer Adele”, and Crys, known as “the Woody Guthrie of our generation” are embarking upon an epic PRIDE tour that will take them from coast to coast, spreading the ideologies of social-justice, hope, and love. The two will be making a stop at Babeville, to spread some love and cheer.

Not only will this virtual sing-along be empowering, it will also be a lot of fun, with singalongs, games, and giveaways.

Now, more than ever, it’s time to come together… in ways that might be different… but “different” has always been the norm when it comes to pride activities.

For more information, and to access your $15 tickets, visit SideDoorAccess.com. Also visit this event page.