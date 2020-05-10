PROXIMITY | An Intimate Public Art Experience

Resource:Art‘s PROXIMITY exhibition is now underway (learn more). That means that people are now invited to walk, bike, or drive to any or all of the 22 public art projects that can be found throughout Western NY.

All of the art installations are marked with ‘PROXIMITY signs’ that can be located by first accessing this online locational directory. From there, individuals can participate in the art treasure hunt, while practicing social distancing measures at the same time (masks are encouraged).

“Although we’re forever grateful for the internet, and the many wonderful online and virtual exhibitions and experiences, we miss the opportunity to see work in person. Art connects people.” – Resource:Art

An online interactive catalogue featuring all of the works can also be readily accessed. Interestingly, there are a number of “After Dark” installations that can be viewed when the sun goes down.

All of the artists that are participating in PROXIMITY have done so without any sort of financial assistance. Anyone that is interested in “tipping” the artists as a collective can do so via a Venmo Proximity-Fund.

There is also a ‘PROXIMITY challenge’ component – the first 15 people that complete the challenge will win a hand signed print from Bruce Adams’ installation “Stay Safe”, and one lucky person will win the original work of art. The limited edition prints are also being sold online, with proceeds going to the artists.

PROXIMITY – An Intimate Walk/Drive-by Experience | Sunday May 10th – Sunday May 17th