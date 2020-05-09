Pizzeria Owner Helps Over 25 Dogs and Cats Get Adopted

Mary Alloy, owner of Just Pizza & Wing Co. in Amherst, has been an instrumental helper during the COVID-19 pandemic.

As a passionate volunteer for the Niagara County SPCA, Alloy combines the work she does for the nonprofit with her business to make an even bigger impact.

Since February, Alloy has put over 5,000 animal adoption flyers on her pizza boxes, which has resulted in over 25 dogs and cats being adopted. She also rewards the people adopting these pets with a $50 gift certificate.

During National Volunteer Week at the end of April, she even delivered desserts to the volunteers at the SPCA to show appreciation for her fellow volunteers.

Not only did Alloy bring treats to volunteers, she’s also been feeding front-line workers. Alloy has been delivering pizza, wings, and antipasto to essential workers at Buffalo VA Medical Center, Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital, and Twin City Ambulance.

”It is very important to do any kind thing that you can during this trying time,” Alloy said. “The reward of seeing someone happy or just putting a smile on someone’s face is unforgettable. Just think – if everyone did one act of kindness, think how great the world would be.”

Niagara County SPCA info:

Website: www.niagaraspca.org

Address: 2100 Lockport Rd., Niagara Falls, NY 14304

Email: frontdesk@niagaraspca.org

Phone: 716-731-4368

Facebook: facebook.com/niagaracountyspca

Cutest Quarantined Pet Contest to benefit Niagara County SPCA

In an effort to have some fun and continue to raise funds for the shelter animals, Niagara County SPCA is asking the community to submit photos of their pets to the “Cutest Quarantined Pet Contest” to find out who has the cutest pet sheltering in place during COVID19.

Participants are encouraged to share information about their pet and what they are up to in quarantine. Is your pet taking lots of naps? Does he or she enjoy watching movies and eating snacks? We want to know!

Prizes for the winners who receive the most votes at $1 a vote include coronavirus must-haves like a year of free pizza from Just Pizza in Amherst, a one-year subscription to Netflix, and a fish tank filled with quarantine gifts. There is no cost to submit a photo of your pet. The contest will run from now to Saturday, May 23.

The Niagara County SPCA hopes the contest will bring a little joy to those who participate and also help raise crucial funds for the shelter, which has had to forgo traditional event fundraising temporarily. The SPCA has continued to provide care for homeless and neglected animals and help them find forever homes during the pandemic.

To enter the contest or to vote for those who have already submitted, visit www.gogophotocontest.com/niagaracountyspca.